American Express sees hit to spending volumes from coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - American Express AXP.Nsaid on Tuesday it had seen a fall in spending volumes in the last few days of February and March and forecast low-single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on financial markets.

The company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 4% on a constant currency basis and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.90 to $2.10, excluding reserve builds in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.