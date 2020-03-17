US Markets

American Express sees hit to spending volumes from coronavirus

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

American Express said on Tuesday it had seen a fall in spending volumes in the last few days of February and March and forecast low-single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on financial markets.

March 17 (Reuters) - American Express AXP.Nsaid on Tuesday it had seen a fall in spending volumes in the last few days of February and March and forecast low-single-digit revenue growth in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on financial markets.

The company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 4% on a constant currency basis and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.90 to $2.10, excluding reserve builds in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular