American Express Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy SoftBank-Backed Kabbage

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) is in advanced talks to buy the online small-business lender Kabbage Inc., Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter. Kabbage is backed by investors including Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and Reverence Capital Partners.

The all-cash deal could value Kabbage at as much as $850 million, including retention payments, the report said.

An agreement could be announced as soon as this month, the report said, though talks could still fall apart.

