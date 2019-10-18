Markets
American Express Reaffirms FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, American Express Co. (AXP) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019. The company also provided revenue growth outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $7.64 to $8.14 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.35 per share. The company's 2019 revenue growth guidance also remains 8 to 10 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.12 per share on revenue growth of 8.0 percent to $43.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent. The Street is currently looking for revenues to grow 8.9 percent to $11.41 billion.

