Markets
AXP

American Express Reaffirms Full-year Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Express Company (AXP) said the company's first quarter results were in line with its expectations for the full year. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance of 18 to 20 percent revenue growth and earnings per share between $9.25 and $9.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.71. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income totaled $2.10 billion, or $2.73 per share compared to $2.24 billion, or $2.74 per share, prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

First-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $11.7 billion, up 29 percent from $9.1 billion a year ago. The company said the increase primarily reflected growth in Card Member spending growth of 35 percent globally on an FX-adjusted basis, with volumes reaching a monthly record high in March. Analysts on average had estimated $11.62 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular