American Express Raises 2024 EPS Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

American Express Company (AXP) increased full-year EPS guidance to $13.75 - $14.05, up from $13.30 - $13.80 previously. The company continues to expect full-year revenue growth within the annual guidance range provided in the beginning of the year, at around 9 percent.

Q3 Results:

The company's third quarter bottom line came in at $2.51 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $2.45 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $3.49 per share compared to $3.30. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $16.64 billion from $15.38 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $16.67 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.