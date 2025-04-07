Stocks

American Express' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

April 07, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

American Express Company (AXP), headquartered in New York, operates as an integrated payments company. With a market cap of $164.2 billion, the company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The credit card and banking giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AXP to report a profit of $3.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.2% from $3.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect AXP to report EPS of $15.28, up 14.5% from $13.35 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.1% year over year to $17.58 in fiscal 2026. 

AXP stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX1.4% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 6.4% during this period. However, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF7.3% gains over the same time frame.

AXP has outperformed competitors like Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) due to its strategy of issuing cards to lower-risk customers with higher income levels and healthy credit scores. This insulates the company from interest rate swings as declining rates benefit consumer spending and swipe fees, while rising rates can boost its banking business. AXP continues to see growth in millennial and Gen Z cardmembers through its rewards-driven products. Overall, the company has shown strong net interest income and cardmember retention, despite slight increases in delinquencies.

On Jan. 24, AXP shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $3.04 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $3.03. The company’s revenue was $17.2 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts. AXP expects full-year EPS to be between $15 to $15.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AXP stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 17 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” AXP’s average analyst price target is $316.85, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 35.6% from the current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

