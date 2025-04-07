American Express' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading financial services provider specializing in banking and trust services. Valued at $63.2 billion by market cap, the company provides retail, small business, and commercial banking, asset management, capital markets, commercial real estate, corporate and institutional banking, insurance, mortgage, payments, and specialized lending and wealth management solutions and services. The leading commercial bank is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TFC to report a profit of $0.86 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.4% from $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Active Investor:

For the full year, analysts expect TFC to report EPS of $3.97, up 7.6% from $3.69 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.4% year over year to $4.50 in fiscal 2026.

TFC stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 1.4% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 8.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 7.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 17, TFC shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.91 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.88. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TFC stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” TFC’s average analyst price target is $49.58, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 42.5% from the current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.