American Express Q1 Income Rises; Annual Earnings Outlook Better Than View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

American Express Company (AXP) reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Earnings guidance remains better than the consensus estimate.

It backed the full-year earnings per share outlook of $12.65 - $13.15. On average, 25 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $12.08 per share.

Revenue for the year is expected to grow 9 percent to 11 percent. The Street expects revenue growth of 9.5 percent.

For the first quarter, American Express reported earnings that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.41 billion, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $15.80 billion from $14.28 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.41 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.33 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.80 Bln vs. $14.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.65 to $13.15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.