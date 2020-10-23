US Markets
American Express profit slumps 40% on lower credit card spending

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a nearly 40% slump in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower spending by its users, while it also set aside $665 million for potential defaults.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co AXP.N reported a nearly 40% slump in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower spending by its users, while it also set aside $665 million for potential defaults.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst economic downturn in decades and led to mass layoffs, resulting in more people defaulting on their bills.

Net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated loss provisions in the quarter stood at $665 million, down 24% from $879 million a year earlier.

Total credit reserve levels at the end of the third quarter were generally consistent with second-quarter levels, the company said.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 20% to $8.8 billion.

