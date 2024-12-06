American Express price target raised to $316 from $301 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on American Express (AXP) to $316 from $301 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. To arrive at its target, the firm applies an 18-times multiple to its 2026 EPS as it rolls-forward estimates, the analyst tells investors.
