News & Insights

Stocks
AXP

American Express price target raised to $301 from $280 at BofA

November 12, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on American Express (AXP) to $301 from $280 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is raising its multiples across the pure-play card issuers following the election as investor optimism around regulatory relief, lower tax rates, and faster growth has improved sentiment across the sector, the analyst noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AXP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.