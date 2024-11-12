American Express price target raised to $301 from $280 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on American Express (AXP) to $301 from $280 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm is raising its multiples across the pure-play card issuers following the election as investor optimism around regulatory relief, lower tax rates, and faster growth has improved sentiment across the sector, the analyst noted.

