American Express Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Express (NYSE:AXP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,457,862, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $398,919.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $350.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.95 $13.0 $300.00 $197.6K 904 987 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.05 $12.85 $13.0 $300.00 $166.4K 904 707 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.1 $18.55 $19.1 $280.00 $152.8K 71 80 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.3 $12.1 $12.25 $300.00 $137.2K 904 533 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $12.15 $12.2 $300.00 $111.0K 904 533

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Express, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of American Express With a trading volume of 1,185,537, the price of AXP is down by -0.82%, reaching $310.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About American Express

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $346.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $344. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Express, targeting a price of $360. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for American Express, targeting a price of $370. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Compass Point continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Express, targeting a price of $309. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Express options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

