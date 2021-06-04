American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.43

The board of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.43 per share on the 10th of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

American Express' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, American Express' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

American Express Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:AXP Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.72 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.0% per year. While EPS growth is quite low, American Express has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like American Express' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think American Express might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Express that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

