American Express' (NYSE:AXP) Dividend Will Be US$0.43

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.43 per share on the 10th of February. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

American Express' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, American Express' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

American Express Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that American Express has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. American Express definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

American Express Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think American Express might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for American Express that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

