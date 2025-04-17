Markets
AXP

American Express Maintains Full-year 2025 Guidance

April 17, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Express Company (AXP) said, based on the steady spend and credit trends it has seen to date and the current economic outlook, the company is maintaining full-year guidance for revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent and EPS of $15.00 to $15.50, in line with the ranges provided in January.

American Express Company reported first-quarter net income of $2.6 billion, or $3.64 per share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $17.0 billion, up 7 percent year-over-year, or 8 percent on an FX-adjusted basis. The company said the increase was primarily driven by higher net interest income supported by growth in revolving loan balances, increased Card Member spending, and continued strong card fee growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.