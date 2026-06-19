American Express Just Signed a Multiyear Payments Deal With the NFL. Here's the Bigger Play.

Key Points

American Express card members will receive access to NFL experiences and tickets, among other perks.

Growing the base of cardholders and their spending volume is key to the company’s success.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 21, American Express isn’t an expensive stock.

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American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a leader in financial services and payments. Its success has delivered market-beating returns for investors. Shares have produced a total return of 114% in the past five years (as of June 16).

The company recently made headlines with a deal aimed at bolstering its reach within the world of sports. American Express signed a new multiyear global payments partnership with the National Football League (NFL), set to start with the commencement of the 2026 season this fall.

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With this move, it's clear what American Express's strategic priority continues to be.

It's a touchdown

American Express is no stranger when it comes to sports. The business says that it has a "portfolio that spans more than fifty premier sports leagues, teams, venues, and marquee events around the world."

Understanding its customer base's interests, American Express continues to lean in. "Nearly 80% of surveyed U.S. American Express Consumer Card Members say they are sports fans," the press release reads, based on a survey from January 2026.

The NFL deal unlocks new opportunities for card members. These American Express customers will have access to unique experiences, ticket releases, and other perks. There is a focus outside the U.S., too. American Express will offer presale tickets to the NFL's international games.

The overarching goal is clear

Arguably, the most critical factor supporting this company's success is its brand strength. American Express, which positions itself as a premium player in the industry, attracts an affluent customer base. These people find tremendous value in the benefits and rewards that are offered. Partnerships are a major contributing factor.

And American Express wants to provide more value to these card members. A partnership with one of the world's most popular sports leagues plays to that. This can support higher spending activity, further boosting the American Express brand in the process.

This tie-up with the NFL aims to attract new card members, a move that is critical to the company's growth. There were 153.9 million cards in force as of March 31, up 4% year over year.

The NFL partnership is the latest example of how American Express leverages its premium market position to score big deals that might not be available to its rivals. It's a stamp of approval for the company, as there were 18.7 million viewers per game last NFL season. And on average, the 32 NFL teams have a market value of $7.1 billion, up 25% annually.

All of this justifies the stock's current valuation, with American Express shares trading at a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.