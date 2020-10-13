American Express Introduces New Travel Savings Just in Time for Holiday Bookings

Image source: Getty Images

Planning to take a long-overdue vacation? If you have any American Express cards or you're interested in applying for one, then you should know about the card issuer's latest travel savings offers.

American Express has done a good job of adding useful new perks to its credit and charge cards throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now travel is starting to open back up, the card issuer has big discounts and bonuses on points transfers. Eligible card members can enroll through their online accounts.

You'll find all the most recent promotions below, separated by type and the American Express cards that offer them.

Hotel stays

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express:

Eligible Platinum Card members can get $150 back when they enroll and spend $800 or more (in one or more transactions). Bookings for prepaid Fine Hotels and ResortsÂ® need to be made through amextravel.com by Dec. 7, 2020.

Complimentary extra night when Platinum Card members book an eligible stay at participating Fine Hotels and ResortsÂ® properties through American Express Travel.

Both these offers provide good value if you're interested in a luxurious hotel or resort stay, especially the free extra night. And of course, The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express also gets you quite a few extra benefits at properties in the Fine Hotels and ResortsÂ® program, including room upgrades when available and daily breakfasts for two.

All Membership Rewards cards:

Eligible Membership Rewards enrolled card members can earn 40% more points when they transfer Membership Rewards points to the Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy programs by Oct. 31, 2020.

Eligible card members can get $75 back when they enroll and spend $250 or more on room rates and room charges with participating Marriott Bonvoy properties through Dec. 31, 2020.

The $75 back on Marriott stays is the highlight here. Since it only requires $250 in spending, you could get this discount even if you're just staying a couple of nights in one of Marriott's less expensive properties.

The 40% bonus on points you transfer to Hilton or Marriott's loyalty programs is less impressive. There are usually better ways to use American Express Membership Rewards points, as you can get more value per point with other travel partners. However, if you plan to redeem points to book an expensive property with either hotel chain, this bonus will get you a better deal.

Airfare

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express, The Business Platinum CardÂ®, and the CenturionÂ® Card:

Up to 22% off public airfares for select domestic flights for travel arrangements made through Dec. 31, 2020 for travel through March 31, 2021 available for eligible Platinum and Centurion Card Members on bookings through American Express Travel.

Although American Express Travel is offering decent discounts on airfare, it's still best to comparison shop. You may find better prices with American Express Travel, but they can also be much higher than other sites.

The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express and The Business Platinum CardÂ® get you 5 points per $1 on flights booked either through American Express Travel or directly with the airline. So, you should check both options to choose the cheapest one. You may also want to shop with other travel booking sites if you have credit cards that earn bonus points on all travel purchases.

Car rentals

All Membership Rewards cards:

$100 back when eligible card members enroll and spend $450 or more directly with Silvercar.com through Dec. 22, 2020.

Your American Express card could help you save with this popular unique car rental service. Silvercar focuses on luxury rentals, as it only offers Audi vehicles.

It shouldn't be hard to meet the spending minimum for the deal, based on typical rental prices.

Making the most of American Express offers

With these limited-time offers, there are several ways to save on travel with American Express cards. The Platinum CardÂ® from American Express has the most deals, which is typically the case, but there are also offers for every card in the Membership Rewards program.

