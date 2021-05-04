American Express Global Business Travel To Acquire Egencia From Expedia - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Express Global Business Travel has made a binding offer to acquire Egencia, Expedia Group's corporate travel arm. Expedia would become a shareholder in, and enter a long-term strategic commercial agreement with, American Express Global Business Travel.

American Express Global Business Travel is a leading business partner for managed travel. GBT would continue to invest in the Egencia brand, its people and technology.

President of Expedia Business Services Ariane Gorin said: "We are thrilled by the potential transaction and what GBT and Egencia could achieve together, as Expedia Group seeks to simplify our business and be a leader in all of our endeavours."

