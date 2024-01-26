American Express Gains 8% On Q4 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are progressing more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The earnings were $1.933 billion or $2.62 per share, up from $1.57 billion or $2.07 per share last year.

For the full-year 2024, the company projected revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent and earnings per share of $12.65 to $13.15.

Currently, shares are at $203.55, up 8.33 percent from the previous close of $188.07 on a volume of 6,424,105.

