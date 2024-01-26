News & Insights

Markets
AXP

American Express Gains 8% On Q4 Revenue Growth

January 26, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are progressing more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The earnings were $1.933 billion or $2.62 per share, up from $1.57 billion or $2.07 per share last year.

For the full-year 2024, the company projected revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent and earnings per share of $12.65 to $13.15.

Currently, shares are at $203.55, up 8.33 percent from the previous close of $188.07 on a volume of 6,424,105.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.