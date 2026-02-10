Markets
AXP

American Express Extends Partnership With National Basketball Association

February 10, 2026 — 09:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Express Company (AXP), Tuesday announced a renewed partnership with National Basketball Association or NBA, strengthening its commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and access for its customers and fans, in-person and through digital platforms.

Under the new multi-year deal, American Express would improve its involvement across the league through increased investment in the WNBA and adding USA Basketball, including the Men's and Women's National Teams, and NBA Take-Two Media.

Additionally, it will serve as the entitlement partner of NBA Tip-Off and NBA G League Tip-Off.

Both the parties will launch a connected member program with NBA ID, the NBA's free membership program that provides fans access to a variety of benefits, including exclusive offers from NBA partners, ticket promotions, and members-only voting campaigns.

In the pre-market hours, AXP is trading at $359.78, up 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.