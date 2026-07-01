American Express Expands Rewards Point Redemption With Apple Pay Integration

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced Wednesday that it is expanding Membership Rewards points redemption options for eligible Card Members with the launch of Use Pay with Points with Apple Pay.

Card Members can now redeem points directly within Apple Pay's easy, secure and private checkout experience seamlessly when shopping online, giving them greater flexibility to use points on everyday purchases.

They can select "Use Rewards" during checkout and enter the amount to apply toward the eligible purchase. The member can use points to cover all or part of your purchase.

The move follows the recent announcement that Fanatics will become an American Express Membership Rewards transfer partner within the next year, allowing members to transfer points into FanCash, which can be redeemed for authentic apparel, trading cards, collectibles and exclusive experiences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.