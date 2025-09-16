American Express Expands Premium Travel With New Digital Features

American Express Company AXP is once again setting the standards for premium travel by launching a wide range of new digital features aimed at making the trip easier and more enjoyable for its card members. The company, well-known for its dominance in luxury travel services, is blending innovation with convenience to meet the needs of modern travelers.

American Express unveiled the Amex Travel App, Amex Passport and enhanced Centurion Lounge Digital Waitlist to streamline the entire travel experience. The new all-in-one Amex Travel App serves as a comprehensive hub where card members can explore, book and manage their trips, all while enjoying exclusive deals and tailored recommendations. This app also offers curated guides, local insights and unique experiences to help travelers truly enjoy their destinations.

Another standout feature is Amex Passport, a digital tool for cardholders to commemorate and save their travel memories. Every time they travel overseas, users can gather personalized digital stamps, turning their adventures into unique keepsakes that can be shared with friends and social media and stored on a public blockchain as digital collectibles. Additionally, to make airport experiences more comfortable, AXP has launched estimated wait times on the Centurion Lounge Digital Waitlist. This feature helps cardholders plan their lounge visits better, ensuring a more relaxed airport experience.

With this strategic move, AXP is stepping beyond a traditional payments provider, solidifying its position as a reliable travel buddy. This strategy also boosts the company’s competitive advantage and could play a key role in driving engagement and loyalty.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors, which enhanced benefits to improve travel experience, include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard enhances travel experiences with a wide range of benefits, including access to premium airport lounges, global emergency services and complementary upgrades at luxury hotels. Mastercard cardholders can take advantage of exclusive hotel and dining deals, enjoy seamless cross-border payments and earn rewards.

Visa elevates travel experiences by offering global acceptance, luxury airport lounge access, concierge services and access to exclusive events. Visa cardholders can enjoy exclusive offers at hotels and restaurants, and earn rewards and cashback.

American Express’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 10.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50X, down from the industry average of 25.12X. AXP carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.26 per share, implying a 14.3% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

