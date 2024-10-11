American Express Enriches Platinum Card With Premium Perks

American Express Company’s AXP subsidiary, American Express India, unveiled an upgraded suite of benefits for its Consumer Platinum Card in a bid to widen the range of premium, travel and lifestyle perks available to Card Members. The new perks relate to infusing lucrative benefits such as elite-tier memberships, enriched rewards and exclusive experiences across essential categories such as travel, dining and daily conveniences.

For existing Platinum Card Members who opened their accounts before Oct. 8, 2024, the updated fee will apply starting from their next annual renewal date.

Regarding the upgraded benefits, the welcome gift value has been significantly increased. Card Members will receive three new elite memberships — Accor Plus Traveller, The Postcard Sunshine Club Platinum and I Prefer Titanium — alongside existing elite memberships with Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Hilton Honors Gold, Radisson Rewards Premium and Taj Epicure Plus, granting exclusive hotel stays, dining perks and personalized services.

Complimentary digital subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal, Mint, Vogue, Conde Nast Traveler, SonyLiv Premium and Disney+ Hotstar deliver premium lifestyle and entertainment benefits. Members also enjoy instant savings on Apple products and a third night complimentary at The LaLiT. In addition to this, Card Members will continue to enjoy unlimited access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, complimentary memberships on dining apps like Zomato and EazyDiner and flexible rewards points with no expiry. They also receive access to premier golf courses and comprehensive insurance coverage.

Benefits of Recent Move to American Express

The latest initiative bears testament to American Express’ sincere efforts to enhance its card offerings and cater to the evolving needs of the Card Members, which are likely to attract new clients or retain existing ones. It also denotes AXP’s endeavor to further strengthen its presence across India.

With the card-issuing business remaining an important source of revenues for AXP, initiatives to upgrade card offerings are expected to drive its top line in the days ahead. Management anticipates revenue growth to be in the range of 9-11% in 2024. The company also leverages acquisitions and partnerships to enrich its card offerings and expand its global footprint.

