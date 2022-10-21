American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.

Currently, shares are at $135.31, down 5.02 percent from the previous close of $142.42 on a volume of 2,799,453.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.