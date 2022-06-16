Markets
AXP

American Express, Delta Air Lines Launch Credit Card Made From Retired Delta Boeing 747 Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Express (AXP) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced Thursday the launch of the first-ever credit card design made with the metal from a retired Delta Boeing 747 aircraft. The limited-edition card design is available exclusively for Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members from June 16 through August 3, 2022.

The card comes with exclusive content via an augmented reality experience created especially for Card Members, which includes Boeing 747 history, interviews with Delta pilots and crew members, and an up-close look at Delta Ship #6307's transformation from a passenger plane into the card design.

The limited-edition card design was created with 25% metal from Delta Ship #6307, a retired Boeing 747-400, as a way to honor the history of aviation travel. Known as the "Queen of the Skies," the iconic Boeing 747 was the first wide body jet and led to many significant advancements in air travel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP DAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular