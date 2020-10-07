Dividends
AXP

American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

American Express Company (AXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.76, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $101.76, representing a -26.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.13 and a 51.88% increase over the 52 week low of $67.

AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.87%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)
  • Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 27.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 5.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    2 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular