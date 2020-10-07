American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

American Express Company (AXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.76, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $101.76, representing a -26.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.13 and a 51.88% increase over the 52 week low of $67.

AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.87%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 27.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 5.67%.

