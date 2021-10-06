American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

American Express Company (AXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $174.76, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $174.76, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.67 and a 96.12% increase over the 52 week low of $89.11.

AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.15%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the axp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPAY with an increase of 3.86% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 6.81%.

