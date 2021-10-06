American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

American Express Company (AXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $174.76, the dividend yield is .98%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $174.76, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.67 and a 96.12% increase over the 52 week low of $89.11.
AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.15%, compared to an industry average of 20.4%.
Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)
- ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is TPAY with an increase of 3.86% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 6.81%.
