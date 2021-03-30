American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

American Express Company (AXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $142.37, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $142.37, representing a -6% decrease from the 52 week high of $151.46 and a 96.07% increase over the 52 week low of $72.61.

AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.84%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (ESNG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFNL with an increase of 42.21% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 5.98%.

