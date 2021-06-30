American Express Company (AXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

American Express Company (AXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $164.25, the dividend yield is 1.05%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AXP was $164.25, representing a -3.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $170.41 and a 84.32% increase over the 52 week low of $89.11.
AXP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). AXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09. Zacks Investment Research reports AXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.94%, compared to an industry average of 17.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AXP as a top-10 holding:
- ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (AXP)
- Davis Select Financial ETF (AXP)
- Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (AXP)
- Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (AXP)
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (AXP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DFNL with an increase of 19.86% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of AXP at 5.79%.
