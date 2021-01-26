American Express Co. Reports Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.44 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $1.69 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $9.35 billion from $11.37 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $9.35 Bln vs. $11.37 Bln last year.

