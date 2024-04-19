News & Insights

American Express Co. Reports Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.41 billion, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $15.80 billion from $14.28 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.41 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.33 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.80 Bln vs. $14.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.65 to $13.15.

