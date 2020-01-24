American Express Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.69 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $11.37 billion from $10.47 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q4): $11.37 Bln vs. $10.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.