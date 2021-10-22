American Express Co. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $10.93 billion from $8.75 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.27 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q3): $10.93 Bln vs. $8.75 Bln last year.

