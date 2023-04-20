American Express Co. Q1 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.82 billion, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $2.10 billion, or $2.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $14.28 billion from $11.74 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.82 Bln. vs. $2.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.40 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.65 -Revenue (Q1): $14.28 Bln vs. $11.74 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.00 to $11.40

