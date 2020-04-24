Markets
AXP

American Express Co. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.37 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $10.31 billion from $10.36 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

-Revenue (Q1): $10.31 Bln vs. $10.36 Bln last year.

