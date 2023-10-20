American Express Co. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.45 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $15.38 billion from $13.56 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.45 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.30 vs. $2.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q3): $15.38 Bln vs. $13.56 Bln last year.

