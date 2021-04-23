American Express Co. Announces Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.24 billion, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $0.37 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $9.06 billion from $10.31 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.24 Bln. vs. $0.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.74 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $9.06 Bln vs. $10.31 Bln last year.

