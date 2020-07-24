American Express Co. Announces Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.26 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.2% to $7.68 billion from $10.84 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

