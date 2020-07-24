Markets
AXP

American Express Co. Announces Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.26 billion, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.76 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.2% to $7.68 billion from $10.84 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.26 Bln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $7.68 Bln vs. $10.84 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular