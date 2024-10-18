American Express Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.507 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $2.451 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Express Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $16.636 billion from $15.381 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.507 Bln. vs. $2.451 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.49 vs. $3.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $16.636 Bln vs. $15.381 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 13.75 - $14.05

