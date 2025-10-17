American Express Co. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.868 billion, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $2.474 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $18.426 billion from $16.636 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.868 Bln. vs. $2.474 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.14 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $18.426 Bln vs. $16.636 Bln last year.

