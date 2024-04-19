American Express Climbs On Q1 Profit Above Analyst's View

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Friday morning trade after the company's first quarter earnings came in above the analysts estimates. The boost in profit was supported by an increase in cardmembers.

The company reported $2.44 billion or $3.33 per share, while analysts were looking for $2.95 per share.

Currently, shares are at $227.09, up 4.43 percent from the previous close of $217.50 on a volume of 2,664,448.

