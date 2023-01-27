American Express Climbs On Higher Q4 Revenue, Outlook

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported 17 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $14.176 billion from $12.145 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects earnings per share in a range of $11.00-$11.40 per share and revenue growth of 15-17 percent. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $10.55 per share on revenue of $58.81 billion.

Currently, shares are at $171.27, up 9.88 percent from the previous close of $155.88 on a volume of 3,109,188.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.