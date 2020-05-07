American Express Cards Earning Big, Limited-Time Bonuses on Groceries and More

Image source: Getty Images

One of the best things about American Express cards is that they tend to be packed with features. But since the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered many travel perks useless, American Express has added new limited-time offers to several of its cards.

These special offers focus on some of the most common current expense categories, including groceries, food delivery, takeout, streaming, and wireless phone services.

There are 11 American Express cards with limited-time offers. Three are in the American Express Membership Rewards program, and the rest are co-branded credit cards in the Delta SkyMiles, Marriott Bonvoy, and Hilton Honors programs. You can find out what new benefits your card is offering in the lists below.

American Express Membership Rewards

American Express has added the following spending credits to three of its travel rewards cards, starting in May and lasting through December 2020.

The Platinum Card® from American Express:

Offers up to $320 in total credits for select streaming services and wireless phone services purchased directly from U.S. providers -- up to $20 per month in each category.

American Express® Green Card:

Offers up to $80 in total credits for wireless phone services purchased directly from U.S. providers -- up to $10 per month.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express:

Offers up to $320 in total credits for wireless phone services purchased directly from U.S. providers and U.S. shipping purchases -- up to $20 each per month in each category.

Offers up to $400 in total credits for U.S. purchases with Dell. This card already offers up to $200 in annual Dell purchase credits, up to $100 between January and June and up to $100 between July and December. American Express has added two additional credits of up to $100 from May through June 2020 and up to $100 from July through December 2020.

Delta SkyMiles

All the Delta Air Lines cards earn 4 miles per $1 at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020. This includes the following cards:

Hilton Honors

There are a few important changes to be aware of with several Hilton Honors cards:

Cards earn 12 points per $1 at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020.

Certificates for a free weekend night can be used any day you want. This applies to valid, unexpired certificates and new certificates issued through December 31, 2020.

Certificates for a free night that are issued between May 1 and December 31, 2020 will be valid for 24 months instead of the standard 12 months.

Bonus points on eligible purchases that post to your account from May through December 2020 are considered base points. That means they count towards elite status in the Hilton Honors program.

These changes apply to the following cards:

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has also updated its $250 annual Hilton resort credit. Since cardholders may not get a chance to use that credit, it now also covers purchases at U.S. restaurants, including delivery and takeout, starting in June and lasting through August 2020.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy cards with American Express now earn 6 miles per $1 on up to $7,500 in spending at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020. This includes the following cards:

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card has also updated its $300 annual Marriott Bonvoy credit. Like the Hilton spending credit covered above, this credit has been extended to U.S. restaurant purchases, including delivery and takeout, from June through August 2020.

Timely bonuses for American Express cardholders

American Express has done a good job of making some useful changes to its cards so they're still valuable for cardholders. It's obviously doing that in part to keep cardholders from downgrading or canceling their cards. Regardless of the motive, these offers give you the opportunity to save more money courtesy of your American Express card.

