American Express Business Platinum Benefits

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express offers an impressive array of benefits, making it an ideal option for frequent business travelers. This ultra-premium card comes with a generous welcome bonus, airport lounge access, a high earnings rate for certain travel bookings through American Express Travel and a slew of other benefits that could make it a valuable addition to your wallet.

While the Amex Business Platinum has numerous benefits, it also comes with a hefty annual fee of $695 (terms apply, see rates & fees), a cost that could be too high for certain small business owners. Still, it’s possible to offset this cost fairly easily if you access many of this card’s benefits—just be realistic when assessing which benefits you’ll use.

If you’re in the market for a new business card, here’s an in-depth look at the Business Platinum Card’s benefits to help you decide if it’s right for you.

Amex Business Platinum Card Points and Travel Perks

Welcome Bonus

New Amex Business Platinum cardholders can earn . While the minimum spend to earn the bonus might seem high, if you’re using the card to cover all your business expenses, it may be easier to meet that threshold than you think.

As long as you can hit the spending target and earn the welcome bonus, you can easily beat the cost of the Business Platinum Card’s annual fee the first year. The value of Membership Rewards points depends on how you redeem them. If you book a flight through Amex Travel, points are worth 1 cent each. So, for example, 120,000 points would be worth $1,200.

You can also transfer points to a wide variety of airline and hotel partners (more on that later) and redeem them for bookings through those loyalty programs at potentially outsize value.

Earning Rates

Besides the welcome bonus, cardmembers earn .

If you often book travel through the Amex portal, you could earn a significant number of points on flights and prepaid hotels. And if you opt to use points to book flights through the Amex portal, you’ll get 35% of your points back—up to 1 million points back per calendar year.

Lounge Access

Business Platinum cardholders also get free access to over 1,400 lounges through The American Express Global Lounge Collection, including the following:

The Centurion Lounge

The International American Express Lounges

Priority Pass (enrollment required)

Delta Sky Club

Plaza Premium

Escape Lounges

Airspace

To offer some context on the value of these benefits, if you were to purchase a Priority Pass membership on your own, you’d pay from $99 to $429 depending on the membership tier you chose. And you’d pay $545 annually, as an individual member, for Delta Sky Club access.

Travel and Business Credits

As an Amex Business Platinum cardholder, you’ll get several travel credits that can help you save time and money, including an up to $200 annual statement credit for airline incidentals (when you select one qualifying airline), an up to $189 CLEAR® Pluscredit per year, and a fee credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.

Beyond travel credits, you’ll also get several annual credits that can offset the cost of certain business expenses, including an up to $400 Dell statement credit ($200 between January and June and $200 between July and December), an up to $360 Indeed statement credit, an up to $150 Adobe statement credit and an up to $120 wireless in statement credits per year for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S.

Enrollment is required to access certain benefits.

Elite Status

Some premium travel cards provide elite status with certain hotel programs—and the American Express Business Platinum delivers that. With this card and enrollment, you’ll get complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite and Hilton Honors Gold status, and access to benefits like late checkout, room upgrades, bonus points in the respective hotel company’s loyalty program and more (exact benefits will vary depending on whether you’re staying at a Marriott or Hilton property).

Fine Hotels & Resorts

You’ll get additional value when you book with a Fine Hotels & Resorts property through Amex Travel using your Business Platinum Card. Benefits include complimentary breakfast for two, late checkout, early check-in and an up to $100 credit that can be used for food, drinks, or spa visits. There are over 2,000 hotels and resorts to choose from, which means you’ll probably be able to upgrade your travel experience no matter your destination.

Rental Car Upgrades

In addition to elite status in certain hotel programs, you’ll also get premium status in popular rental car programs (when you enroll), including Hertz, Avis, and National Car Rental with this card. As a premium member, you’ll enjoy free upgrades when available and perks such as priority access.

Travel Insurance

If you’ve booked a trip using your Amex Business Platinum, you have some extra peace of mind thanks to the card’s travel protections—including trip cancellation and interruption insuranceAmerican Express® Business Gold Card. This card comes with a lower annual fee than the Business Platinum—$295 (terms apply, see rates & fees)—but still offers a generous welcome bonus, a high earnings rate on certain spending and benefits such as a baggage insurance plandifferent business credit card might be a better option.

On an ongoing basis, those who travel often for business will likely get the most value from this card, as it offers an array of travel credits, premium statuses in hotel and rental car programs and multiple travel insurance protections. For instance, consider the annual up to $200 airline incidentals statement credit, the annual up to $189 CLEAR® Plus statement credit and the fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (available every four years for the former or every four-and-a-half for the latter).

When paying for travel bookings (as opposed to redeeming points for award travel) you’ll want to use Amex Travel whenever possible, to take advantage of the Business Platinum’s rate of 5 points per dollar spent: .

If you want to book travel with points, the Membership Rewards program has a wealth of airline and hotel partners. With most partners, points transfer at a 1:1 rate—and it’s possible to get exceptional value for your points if you’re sharp about looking out for good award travel deals.

Bottom Line

Overall, the American Express Business Platinum is a valuable tool for business owners seeking premium travel benefits and protections, and willing to shell out $695 per year for the annual fee. But make sure you will actually use the benefits before hitting that apply button.

