American Express Business Checking Is Now Available To All U.S. Small Businesses

is now available to all U.S. small businesses that meet certain requirements. Previously, Business Checking was only available to American Express cardholders.

Most U.S. businesses are eligible, but nonprofits, money service businesses and enterprises that deal with cryptocurrency, internet gambling or marijuana do not qualify. Current and previous American Express Rewards Checking account holders are also not eligible to apply.

“Over the years, our small business customers have told us they want more from American Express,” says Gina Taylor, executive vice president and general manager of Business Blueprint and Banking at American Express. “From cards to managing their cash flow, small businesses need a variety of tools to run their business, which is why we created American Express Business Checking.”

“Built from feedback from small businesses, the product offers a digital banking experience with no monthly fees, 24/7 service and the ability to earn and redeem American Express Membership Rewards points, which can be converted into deposits made directly into the Business Checking account. We’re thrilled to now offer this unique product from American Express to any U.S. small business.”

About the Business Checking Account

The Business Checking account is a fully digital account that can be easily managed from the American Express website or American Express Business Blueprint™ app (formerly called Kabbage), available on both iOS and Android. You can make mobile deposits and transfer funds online and in the app.

“American Express Business Blueprint gives small businesses greater visibility into and understanding of their cash flow to support their growth,” says Taylor. “Through access to cash flow data and tools like American Express Business Line of Credit and American Express Business Checking, small businesses can aggregate more of their business data into one place and have tools recommended to help them simplify running their business.”

An annual percentage yield (APY) of (APY as of November 8, 2023). This APY is significantly higher than the national average and among the best for business checking accounts.

This account has no monthly maintenance fee or minimum balance requirement. Here are the only account fees:

Outgoing domestic wire fee: $10

Debit card foreign-transaction fee: 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to U.S. dollars

Outgoing domestic same-day ACH transfer: $10

About the Membership Rewards Program

The Business Checking account is the first business banking product American Express has integrated with its Membership Rewards® program. Account holders can earn . Points earned can be converted to gift cards or cash-back deposits into your account(s) or redeemed with travel partners such as Delta, Hilton and Marriott.

If you already have a card enrolled in the Membership Rewards program, your Business Checking account should automatically link to your rewards account to keep all points earned together.

Limited-Time Welcome Bonus

Earn . The points will be credited to your account within eight to 12 weeks of meeting the requirements.

