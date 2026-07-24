American Express Boosts FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue growth outlook, based on its better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $17.30 to $17.90 per share, while raising its revenue growth guidance to 10 percent from the previous growth projection of 9 to 10 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, AXP is trading on the NYSE at $332.29 down $8.50 or 2.49 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.