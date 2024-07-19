American Express Boosts FY24 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.30 to $13.80 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $12.65 to $13.15 per share. Meanwhile, the company continues to expect revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.97 per share on revenue growth of 9.7 percent to $66.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.