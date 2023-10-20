American Express Backs FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, American Express Co. (AXP) backed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share on revenue growth of 15 to 17 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.10 per share on revenue growth of 14.8 percent to $60.67 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

