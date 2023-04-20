Markets
AXP

American Express Backs FY23 Outlook - Update

April 20, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP), while reporting weak first quarter earnings, below market, reiterated its fiscal 2023 outlook.

For the full year, the payments company continues to expect earnings per share of $11.00 to $11.40 and revenue growth of 15 percent to 17 percent.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $11.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the first quarter, the company's earnings came in at $1.82 billion, or $2.40 per share, down from $2.10 billion, or $2.73 per share last year.

Analysts expected the company to earn $2.65 per share for the quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $14.28 billion from $11.74 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.