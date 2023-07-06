American Express (AXP) Unit Shifts Focus to Rewards Program

American Express Company’s AXP unit American Express Canada has announced a strategic decision to intensify its focus on the Membership Rewards program, marking the end of its co-brand partnership with AIR MILES. This move highlights AXP’s commitment to providing value and enhanced service experiences to its cardmembers in Canada.

Transitioning to Enhanced Rewards Value

Following a thorough evaluation, American Express Canada has formulated a seamless transition plan for cardmembers impacted by this change. By Sep 30, 2023, these cardmembers will be smoothly shifted to an American Express product that earns Membership Rewards. Individual cardmembers will receive a notification in early July, outlining the transition dates and the new product offers. The enhanced benefits include maximized earning potential and flexible redemption options, such as flights, hotels, or offsetting eligible purchases with statement credits.

Emphasizing the Power of Membership Rewards

Brett Mooney, president and CEO of Amex Bank of Canada, affirmed American Express Canada's commitment to providing superior products and services to Cardmembers. With the transition, Cardmembers can confidently rely on the award-winning Membership Rewards program, which has been recognized as the most flexible loyalty program in Canada by Rewards Canada. The program offers a variety of redemption options, not limited to select merchants. Cardmembers can earn rewards on almost all card spending, with industry-specific accelerators such as 5x Eats & Drinks on the American Express Cobalt Card. Points can be effortlessly redeemed for statement credits, travel, merchandise or gift cards.

Beyond Membership Rewards

In addition to the Membership Rewards program, American Express Canada continues to offer a range of benefits to its Cardmembers. These include travel credits, lounge access, travel insurance, Amex Offers, Front Of The Line privileges and payment flexibility. By aligning its focus on the Membership Rewards program, American Express aims to provide Cardmembers with comprehensive rewards flexibility and value.



American Express Canada's decision to concentrate on the Membership Rewards program reflects its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Cardmembers in the country. By transitioning to a program that offers flexibility and a wide range of benefits, Cardmembers can continue to enjoy the trust, service and security that American Express provides.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

